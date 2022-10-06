Overview of Dr. Paul Bauer, MD

Dr. Paul Bauer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Bauer works at ENT For Children in Southlake, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.