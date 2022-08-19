Dr. Paul Bearden, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bearden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bearden, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Bearden, DPM
Dr. Paul Bearden, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Bearden's Office Locations
Lexington Podiatry - Lexington121 Park Place Ct, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 356-4712
Lexington Podiatry - Northeast3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 356-4712
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bearden performed surgery on my left foot on 7/1/22 and did an amazing job. He corrected all of my issues and I’m now pain free. He has such a welcoming personality and fully answers all of my questions. I returned to him because he corrected all of the issues with my right foot several years ago. Thank you, Dr Bearden, for the great care and great outcomes.
About Dr. Paul Bearden, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1578525820
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bearden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bearden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bearden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bearden has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bearden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bearden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bearden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bearden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bearden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.