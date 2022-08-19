Overview of Dr. Paul Bearden, DPM

Dr. Paul Bearden, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Bearden works at Lexington Podiatry in Lexington, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.