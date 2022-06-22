Overview of Dr. Paul Becker, MD

Dr. Paul Becker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Becker works at Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN and Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.