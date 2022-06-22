Dr. Paul Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Becker, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Becker, MD
Dr. Paul Becker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
Weisgarber Office1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
Jefferson City Office/Jefferson Memorial Hospital120 Drive # 120, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 475-4484
Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic120 Hospital Dr Ste 250, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 475-4484
North Office/St. Mary's Physician's Plaza7557 Dannaher Way Ste G10, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 558-4400
Orthotennessee Imaging260 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 558-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. He has done family member as well as my knee. Excellent results. Quick recovery. Small incision and hardly any scarring. Would recommend and time.
About Dr. Paul Becker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine, Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
