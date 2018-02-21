Dr. Beltran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul Beltran, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Beltran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 700 Sunset Dr Bldg 300, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Beltran , he takes the time to explain everything answer all my questions. His concern for you is genuine. If he refer you to another dr its the best option. I tell all my friends and neighbor how great a dr. he is.
About Dr. Paul Beltran, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1376627893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beltran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beltran has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beltran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Beltran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beltran.
