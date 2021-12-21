Dr. Paul Benke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Benke, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Benke, MD
Dr. Paul Benke, MD is a Pediatric Medical Geneticist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Medical Genetics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Biochemical Genetics. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Genetics1131 N 35th Ave Fl 2, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6773Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Knows what he knows but open minded to learn new material VERY smart
About Dr. Paul Benke, MD
- Pediatric Medical Genetics
- 58 years of experience
- English, Creole
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of W
- McArdle Lab-U Wisc
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Clinical Biochemical Genetics, Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Benke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benke speaks Creole.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Benke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benke.
