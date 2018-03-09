Dr. Benn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Benn, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Benn, MD
Dr. Paul Benn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Benn's Office Locations
SCPA Edina6405 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-7004
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 11 surgeries in my lifetime. Dr. Benn performed 3 of those surgeries. What puts Dr. Benn on a category by himself is the almost lack of pain resulting from those surgeries, even when compared with other laparoscopic surgeries. I only required on night of over-the-counter medication, and I could probably have been able to sleep without any. From a personal perspective, he is kind, friendly. I never felt rushed during my appointments. He took plenty of time to respond to my questions
About Dr. Paul Benn, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093746976
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
