Overview of Dr. Paul Benn, MD

Dr. Paul Benn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Benn works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.