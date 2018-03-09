See All General Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. Paul Benn, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Edina, MN
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Benn, MD

Dr. Paul Benn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Benn works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SCPA Edina
    6405 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 927-7004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Paul Benn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093746976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Benn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benn works at Surgical Consultants, P.A. in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Benn’s profile.

    Dr. Benn has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Benn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

