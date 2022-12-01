Overview

Dr. Paul Benson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Benson works at Clifford M Buchman DO PC in Berkley, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.