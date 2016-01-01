Overview

Dr. Paul Benson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Benson works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Georgetown, SC and Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.