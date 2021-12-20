Dr. Paul Benson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Benson, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Benson, MD
Dr. Paul Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mansfield, TX.
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas309 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (866) 367-8768
Hospital Affiliations
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen him twice and he's been kind, patient, and collaborative both times. He referred me to a specialist once my situation got a bit complex, and the specialist he sent me to was extremely knowledgeable and well-regarded so I'm grateful for that as well from him.
About Dr. Paul Benson, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
