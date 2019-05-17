Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Benson, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Benson, MD is a Dermatologist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
Tri-cities Outpatient Surgery Inc1009 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I took my daughter to Dr. Benson after she was unsuccessfully treated by a Nurse Practitioner from another dermatology group in Bristol for warts on her fingers. Dr. Benson was kind, thorough, and very professional. The problem was resolved quickly and I would highly recommend him without reservation. He is great!
About Dr. Paul Benson, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982607180
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Tag Removal and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.