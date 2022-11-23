Dr. Paul Berard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Berard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Berard, MD
Dr. Paul Berard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Berard's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St Fl 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (860) 972-4338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
another great visit with review of my tests and plans for the next 12 months. I always leave with all of my questions answered. Dr Berard is well prepared and ready to discuss my condition. He reassuring manner instills confidence.
About Dr. Paul Berard, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1699773804
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Hospital
- BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER
- BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berard has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berard.
