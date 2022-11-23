Overview of Dr. Paul Berard, MD

Dr. Paul Berard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Berard works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.