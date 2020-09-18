Overview

Dr. Paul Berenbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Berenbaum works at Paul Berenbaum MD in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.