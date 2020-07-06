Dr. Paul Berg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Berg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Locations
Paul S. Berg, MD43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at Glen Cove10 Medical Plz Ste 303, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 676-0239
Gastroenterology Multi-Specialty Center at Woodbury415 Crossways Park Dr Ste F, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very sympathetic and concerned. Asks questions and really listens. Very knowledgeable. Allayed my concerns. Have recommended to others.
About Dr. Paul Berg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003870429
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berg has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berg speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.