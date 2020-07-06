Overview

Dr. Paul Berg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Berg works at North Shore LIJ Medical Group in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.