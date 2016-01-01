Dr. Paul Berger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Berger, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paul Berger, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sonora, CA.
Dr. Berger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sonora Dentist13945 Mono Way Ste A, Sonora, CA 95370 Directions (209) 396-5120
-
2
Sonora Vision Center Optometry13923 Mono Way, Sonora, CA 95370 Directions (209) 288-4780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Delta Health System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Moda Health
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
About Dr. Paul Berger, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093885667
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.