Dr. Paul Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Berkowitz, MD
Dr. Paul Berkowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Dr. Berkowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Michigan5333 McAuley Dr Rm 4003, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-3470
-
2
Bio Medical Applications715 Lakeshire Trl, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (734) 712-3470
-
3
Canton Clinic6064 N Sheldon Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (800) 482-3972
-
4
Monroe Clinic992 S Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48161 Directions (800) 482-3972
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
good for many years (9) then mixed as dialysis possibility approached
About Dr. Paul Berkowitz, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1053371286
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Bellevue Hospital Ctr/nyu
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
