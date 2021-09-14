Overview

Dr. Paul Bermanski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Bermanski works at Dhch LLC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.