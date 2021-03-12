See All Podiatrists in Danbury, CT
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (186)
Map Pin Small Danbury, CT
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM

Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Betschart works at Advanced Foot and Ankle Center in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Betschart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot and Ankle Center
    57 North St Ste 21, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 791-0466
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Danbury Hospital
  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Charcot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Fall Prevention and Safety Program Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 186 ratings
    Patient Ratings (186)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 12, 2021
    Awesome very nice cool to talk to love it
    — Mar 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
    About Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639270044
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cabrini Medical Center Of New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals|NYCPM Affiliated Hospitals|NYCPM Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

