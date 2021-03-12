Overview of Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM

Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Betschart works at Advanced Foot and Ankle Center in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.