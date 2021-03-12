Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betschart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Betschart works at
Dr. Betschart's Office Locations
Advanced Foot and Ankle Center57 North St Ste 21, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-0466Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome very nice cool to talk to love it
About Dr. Paul Betschart, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Medical Center Of New York
- New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals|New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals|NYCPM Affiliated Hospitals|NYCPM Affiliated Hospitals
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE

