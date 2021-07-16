Dr. Paul Beyer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Beyer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Foot & Leg Medical Center13349 N 56TH ST, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 988-4801
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Beyer is the ONLY podiatrist I will ever go to as long as he is practicing. I had a diabetic ulcer that was hidden under a callus on my big toe and through his care I've been able to keep it fairly healed up while waiting for my surgery to shave down the bone so the wound will not reoccur. I am thankful I found such a caring, patient and knowledgeable Doctor.?
- Podiatric Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1942238829
- James A Haley Veterans Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Dr. Beyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyer.
