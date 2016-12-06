Dr. Biddle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Biddle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester.
Paul T Biddle MD Pllc200 Sterling Dr Ste 202, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 649-1613
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
Humana
Independent Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Hello, I met Dr. Biddle today for the first time and I honestly can say he is very down to earth and easy to talk to. I actually like him more than any other Dr. I've seen. He actually has a personality. It's a nice change for once and I really feel he cares and don't treat you like just another pill seeker. I really like him and as of now recommend him highly. I know it's only my first time seeing him but he seems like a really good Dr. And guy. Looking forward to seeing him.
Pain Medicine
25 years of experience
English
- 1073558557
University of Rochester
Dr. Biddle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Biddle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biddle.
