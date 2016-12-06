See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Paul Biddle, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (29)
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Biddle, MD

Dr. Paul Biddle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester.

Dr. Biddle works at Paul T Biddle MD Pllc in Orchard Park, NY.

Dr. Biddle's Office Locations

    Paul T Biddle MD Pllc
    Paul T Biddle MD Pllc
200 Sterling Dr Ste 202, Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 649-1613

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome

Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Humana
    • Independent Health

    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 06, 2016
    Hello, I met Dr. Biddle today for the first time and I honestly can say he is very down to earth and easy to talk to. I actually like him more than any other Dr. I've seen. He actually has a personality. It's a nice change for once and I really feel he cares and don't treat you like just another pill seeker. I really like him and as of now recommend him highly. I know it's only my first time seeing him but he seems like a really good Dr. And guy. Looking forward to seeing him.
    Joseph Yammarino in Buffalo, NY — Dec 06, 2016
    About Dr. Paul Biddle, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073558557
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Biddle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Biddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Biddle works at Paul T Biddle MD Pllc in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Biddle’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Biddle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biddle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

