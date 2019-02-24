Overview of Dr. Paul Biedenbach, DO

Dr. Paul Biedenbach, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.



Dr. Biedenbach works at NOMS Healthcare in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Norwalk, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.