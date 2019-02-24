Dr. Paul Biedenbach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biedenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Biedenbach, DO
Overview of Dr. Paul Biedenbach, DO
Dr. Paul Biedenbach, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.
Dr. Biedenbach works at
Dr. Biedenbach's Office Locations
North Central Ohio Ear Nose2800 Hayes Ave Bldg F, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 626-1331
Northern Ohio Medical Specialst278 Benedict Ave Ste 900, Norwalk, OH 44857 Directions (419) 660-1895
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing Doctor. My daughter seen him first and she had tubes in her ears 15 years ago. My son had his tonsils out. I have been treated by him also for years. I completely trust him. He is patient and listens to me. His staff is completely awesome. They get me in to see the Dr. right away. Dr. Biedenbach and his staff are caring and extremely polite. I highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Paul Biedenbach, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1790739811
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
