Dr. Paul Bierman, MD
Dr. Paul Bierman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1500 W Poplar Ave Ste 206, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 578-2538
Baptist Gastrointestinal Specialist Sry C80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 843-2024
- 3 6019 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 210, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-3900
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Paul Bierman is an awesome, excellent, caring dr and I highly recommend him. I feel very comfortable being his patient and his nurses/ office staff are super also ! I had been 2 another gastro dr and there is a big difference in my opinion as I definitely wouldnt recommend the other 1 @ all !!! I let my ins co know how I feel about both doctors and they were 2 hear my opinion!
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Bierman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bierman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bierman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bierman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bierman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Bierman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierman.
