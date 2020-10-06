Overview

Dr. Paul Bierman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.