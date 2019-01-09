See All Otolaryngologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Paul Bikhazi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Bikhazi, MD

Dr. Paul Bikhazi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their residency with University Of California San Francisco

Dr. Bikhazi works at Ogden Clinic - North - ENT in Ogden, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bikhazi's Office Locations

    Ogden Clinic - North - ENT
    4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5802
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 09, 2019
    Dr. Bikhazi did my sinus surgery. He asked the right questions and did a good job of explaining options. I appreciate that he was on time for appointments. I recommend him.
    — Jan 09, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Bikhazi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427141944
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Internship
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Bikhazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bikhazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bikhazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bikhazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bikhazi works at Ogden Clinic - North - ENT in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Bikhazi’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bikhazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bikhazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bikhazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bikhazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

