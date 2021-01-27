Dr. Bing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Bing, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Bing, MD
Dr. Paul Bing, MD is a Pulmonologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Bing's Office Locations
Medical Colleagues Of Texas21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 201, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-7954
Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital23900 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 644-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bing managed my severe case of pnuemonia fantastically. He took a strong interest in me personally as well as my case. His approach and bed side manner are the best I have encountered. His professionalism and knowledge put him on the top of physicians i have dealt with.
About Dr. Paul Bing, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376541870
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bing has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bing.
