Overview of Dr. Paul Bing, MD

Dr. Paul Bing, MD is a Pulmonologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Bing works at Medical Colleagues Of Texas in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.