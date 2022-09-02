Overview of Dr. Paul Birinyi, MD

Dr. Paul Birinyi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Rapides Regional Medical Center and Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Birinyi works at Performance Spine & Brain in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.