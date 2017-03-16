Overview

Dr. Paul Birnbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Birnbaum works at Paul S Birnbaum MD in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.