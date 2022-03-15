Dr. Paul Blachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- MA
- South Weymouth
- Dr. Paul Blachman, MD
Dr. Paul Blachman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Blachman, MD
Dr. Paul Blachman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Blachman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blachman's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Neurosurgery of South Weymouth851 Main St Ste 11, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-4923
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Blachman?
Dr Blachman listens to me attentively. He is very knowledgeable. I highly recommend
About Dr. Paul Blachman, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1669462578
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blachman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blachman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blachman works at
Dr. Blachman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blachman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blachman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blachman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.