Dr. Paul Blum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Blum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Blum, MD
Dr. Paul Blum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Blum works at
Dr. Blum's Office Locations
-
1
Paul Blum, MD69 State Route 27, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 800-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blum?
I and my 2 daughters have been patients of Dr. Blum for many years. He always takes the time to listen to all of my complaints. He is extremely kind and never makes me feel rushed. He is that "Old School" type doctor who is a thoughtful problem solver and always seems to come up with the correct diagnosis. I would recommend Dr. Blum to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Blum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1386646016
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blum works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.