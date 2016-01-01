Overview

Dr. Paul Bobby, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Bobby works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.