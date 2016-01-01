Dr. Paul Bonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bonds, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Bonds, MD
Dr. Paul Bonds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane U Affil Hosp
Dr. Bonds works at
Dr. Bonds' Office Locations
Golden State Eye Medical Group1001 Tower Way Ste 150, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-4499
Inland Valley Retinamedical29950 Haun Rd Ste 202, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (626) 507-2724
Retina Institute of California40690 California Oaks Rd Ste B, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-0099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Bonds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1346320645
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U Affil Hosp
- Gorgas Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonds accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonds has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonds speaks Arabic and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonds. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonds.
