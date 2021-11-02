Overview of Dr. Paul Botelho, MD

Dr. Paul Botelho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Botelho works at Advanced Eye Centers Inc in Fall River, MA with other offices in Taunton, MA and Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.