Dr. Botelho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Botelho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Botelho, MD
Dr. Paul Botelho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Botelho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Botelho's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Eye Centers Fr. LLC1741 PRESIDENT AVE, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 674-2020
-
2
Community Counseling of Bristol County1 Washington St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 802-6770
-
3
Advanced Eye Centers500 Faunce Corner Rd Ste 110, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 717-0270
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Botelho?
Very nice and professional office. I like the staff and the service I have received now for about 10 years.
About Dr. Paul Botelho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1982694006
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- U Mo-Columbia
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botelho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botelho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botelho works at
Dr. Botelho has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botelho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Botelho speaks Portuguese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Botelho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botelho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botelho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botelho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.