Dr. Paul Bowman, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (119)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Bowman, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.

Dr. Bowman works at The Bowman Institute for Dermatologic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Bowman Institute for Dermatologic Surgery
    5379 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 923-7787
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Dr Bowman did Mohs surgery on my foot over a year ago !It still is not completely healed! He ruined my perineal nerve and I now can hardly walk due to damage in my shin! So you probably should think twice before he ruins your life!!
    L g — Jul 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Bowman, MD
    About Dr. Paul Bowman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184670903
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center|University Of California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Shands Hospital-University Of Florida
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Bowman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowman works at The Bowman Institute for Dermatologic Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bowman’s profile.

    Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

