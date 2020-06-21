Overview

Dr. Paul Boyce, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Boyce works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.