Dr. Paul Bradley, MD

Urology
4.0 (29)
Map Pin Small Longview, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Bradley, MD

Dr. Paul Bradley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.

Dr. Bradley works at Anesthesia Consultants Longview in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bradley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Good Shepherd Medical Center
    700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-4455
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northeast Texas Women Physcns
    703 E Marshall Ave Ste 5007, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-4455
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Bradley was very thorough, professional and great bedside manner. He immediately ordered a CT scan and had us come back to see him that same day. Would highly recommend him!
    Melinda Whitehurst — May 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Paul Bradley, MD
    About Dr. Paul Bradley, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932369832
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bradley works at Anesthesia Consultants Longview in Longview, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bradley’s profile.

    Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

