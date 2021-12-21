See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jersey City, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Brisson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (109)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Brisson, MD

Dr. Paul Brisson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Brisson works at JERSEY CITY MEDICAL CENTER RADIATION ONCOLOGY in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brisson's Office Locations

  1
    Jersey City Medical Center Radiation Oncology
    631 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07304
  2
    51 E 25th St, New York, NY 10010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hand Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudoarthrosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 21, 2021
    Dr brisson gave me my life back My spine was so bad had pain and couldnt walk without pain I was always so active hiked and played tennis until i couldnt anymore because of pain Dr brisson performed an anterior posterior spine surgery and im back to doing everything Thank u so much When i am out there i always say to my husband this is amazing and so happy i found this man to help me??Pam stegman
    Pam stegman — Dec 21, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Brisson, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1164534202
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Buffalo General Hospital
    Residency
    McGill Teaching Hospital
    Internship
    Royal Victoria Hosp-McGill U
    Medical Education
    Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Brisson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brisson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Brisson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brisson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Brisson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brisson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brisson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brisson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

