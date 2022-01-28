Dr. Paul Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brown, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Brown, DPM
Dr. Paul Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Angelo Del Priore Dpm290 Madison Ave Ste 3A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 998-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Actually my Mom went to Dr Brown and had great things to say about him so when I needed someone for a bunion I called him immediately. He was terrific. Had surgery and it was incredibly successful and he and his staff could not have been better. Only one had to get done and he doesn’t go right to surgery unless there are no alternatives.
About Dr. Paul Brown, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
