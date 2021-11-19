Overview of Dr. Paul Brown, MD

Dr. Paul Brown, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.