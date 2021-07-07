Overview

Dr. Paul Brundage, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Brundage works at GI Associates in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.