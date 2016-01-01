Overview of Dr. Paul Brune, MD

Dr. Paul Brune, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Brune works at Infectious Disease Associates of Kansas City in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.