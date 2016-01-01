Dr. Paul Brune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Brune, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Brune, MD
Dr. Paul Brune, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Brune works at
Dr. Brune's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Kansas City2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 392 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5393
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Brune, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1831250547
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brune has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brune accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brune has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brune.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brune, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brune appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.