Dr. Paul Brydon, DO
Dr. Paul Brydon, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7391
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Brydon is the best doctor I’ve ever had. He has cared for me through some major medical issues and I’ve successfully made full recovery. Dr. Brydon is also very resourceful and knowledgeable when it come to Medical issues, I trust his medical decisions and depend on his medical opinions. He always takes time to listen to me and asks plenty of questions so he can provide me with the best medical care or refer me to the appropriate specialist. Dr. Brydon is genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Paul Brydon, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Brydon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
