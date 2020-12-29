See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Stratford, NJ
Dr. Paul Bryman, DO

Geriatric Medicine
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Paul Bryman, DO

Dr. Paul Bryman, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Bryman works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bryman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Muscle Weakness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 29, 2020
    Dr. Bryman administered the hospice care to my father. He told us what we actually needed to hear and not what we perhaps wanted to hear. It was refreshing to hear the truth, even if it was a little uncomfortable to hear. His bedside manner was pleasant and comforting for my dad. He ensured that my father was comfortable and able to live out his final days in peace and dignity. This is the kind of physician I hope everyone has in their final days.
    Vince Smith — Dec 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Bryman, DO
    About Dr. Paul Bryman, DO

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1609849819
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia Geriatric Center
    Residency
    • Memorial General Hospital
    Internship
    • Memorial General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Bryman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryman works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bryman’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

