Dr. Paul Bryson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bryson, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Bryson, MD
Dr. Paul Bryson, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Bryson works at
Dr. Bryson's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0035Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryson?
Dr. Bryson is friendly, patient, knowledgeable, action-oriented, and caring. He didn't mess around with my vocal cord nodes. Surgery was quick, and my healing time was minimal. His staff are welcoming and efficient. If you're in need of voice care, look no further.
About Dr. Paul Bryson, MD
- Laryngology
- English
- Male
- 1386864288
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryson works at
Dr. Bryson has seen patients for Dysphagia, Laryngeal Cancer and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.