Overview of Dr. Paul Buechel, MD

Dr. Paul Buechel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. Buechel works at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Urogynecology in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.