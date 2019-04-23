Dr. Paul Buitron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buitron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Buitron, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Buitron, MD
Dr. Paul Buitron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Buitron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Buitron's Office Locations
-
1
Paul R. Buitron M.d. P.A.220 W Hillside Rd Ste 13, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 724-1508
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buitron?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Paul Buitron, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1306940523
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY / SAN LUIS OBISPO CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buitron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buitron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buitron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buitron works at
Dr. Buitron has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buitron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Buitron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buitron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buitron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buitron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.