Overview

Dr. Paul Bures, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Bures works at Uh Independence Family Practice in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.