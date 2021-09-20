Overview of Dr. Paul Burke Jr, MD

Dr. Paul Burke Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA.



Dr. Burke Jr works at Vascular Associates in North Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.