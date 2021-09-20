Dr. Paul Burke Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Burke Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Burke Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Burke Jr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA.
Dr. Burke Jr works at
Dr. Burke Jr's Office Locations
Vascular Associates of the Merrimack Valley PC10 Research Pl Ste 207, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 453-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could not ask for a more compassionate physician he spent time going over everything prior to my surgery. all went well for my procedure and i feel great!
About Dr. Paul Burke Jr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427018738
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke Jr works at
Dr. Burke Jr has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burke Jr speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.