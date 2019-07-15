Dr. Paul Burrows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Burrows, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Burrows, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 159 Barnegat Rd Fl 2, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-9800
-
2
Hudson Valley Endoscopy Center Inc400 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 202, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-3636
-
3
Northern Medical Group Pllc111 Clock Tower Cmns, Brewster, NY 10509 Directions (845) 279-5187
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burrows?
Dr. Burrows is the best, I recommend him highly to everyone I speak with. His team is incredible and I couldn’t recommend a better group of people to help you.
About Dr. Paul Burrows, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023002748
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrows accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrows has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burrows speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.