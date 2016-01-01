Dr. Paul Burton, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Burton, DDS
Overview
Dr. Paul Burton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Burton works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Dental Care Tucson S Mission4890 S Mission Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746 Directions (520) 386-6681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burton?
About Dr. Paul Burton, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1033242532
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Burton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.