Dr. Paul Bustion Jr, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Bustion Jr, MD

Dr. Paul Bustion Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bustion Jr works at INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL GROUP in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bustion Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine
    11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-4864
  2. 2
    Indiana University Health North Hospital
    11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 948-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Columbus Regional Hospital
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Somatoform Disorders
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Evaluation
Somatoform Disorders
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Evaluation

Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Paul Bustion Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194749010
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education

