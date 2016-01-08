Dr. Bustion Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Bustion Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Bustion Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Bustion Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bustion Jr works at
Dr. Bustion Jr's Office Locations
Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-4864
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 948-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I really like Dr. Bustion. He is very good at what he does and really takes the time to listen and be thorough. My first visit went very well but he was not very personable and was very businesslike. Every visit with him that continues to improve and I continue to see what a caring man he is. I am so glad I have found him because he is an excellent neurologist.
About Dr. Paul Bustion Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1194749010
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
