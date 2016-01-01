Overview of Dr. Paul Butzine, MD

Dr. Paul Butzine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Butzine works at Human Development Centre in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.