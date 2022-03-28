Dr. Paul Callegari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callegari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Callegari, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Callegari, MD
Dr. Paul Callegari, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Callegari works at
Dr. Callegari's Office Locations
-
1
Paul R. Callegari MD PC6585 S Yale Ave Ste 1050, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callegari?
Surgery on a broken/dislocated finger. Dr. Callegari was always on time, explained in detail what happened and is about to happen, even going over x-rays; entire experience was predictable, without "drama", surprises. Dr. Callegari was accessible after-hours and after surgery for questions (call-back in 5 mins!), and the outcome of the surgery was flawless.
About Dr. Paul Callegari, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1295746253
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- University Alberta
- Toronto Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callegari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callegari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callegari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callegari works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Callegari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callegari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callegari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callegari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.